Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

