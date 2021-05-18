SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Shares of SE stock traded up $6.17 on Tuesday, hitting $225.01. 312,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SEA has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.21 and a 200 day moving average of $219.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

