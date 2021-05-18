SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.10. The stock had a trading volume of 309,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,241. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. SEA has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

