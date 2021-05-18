Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 283 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

