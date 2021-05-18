Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

