Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

