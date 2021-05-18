Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce sales of $6.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $8.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $26.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 224,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,735. The stock has a market cap of $985.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

