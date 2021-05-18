Savara’s (SVRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Savara alerts:

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692 over the last three months. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Savara by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.