Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

Sanofi stock opened at €87.64 ($103.11) on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.77.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

