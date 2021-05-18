SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. SALT has a total market cap of $33.77 million and $72,287.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $626.30 or 0.01460009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00119298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064194 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

