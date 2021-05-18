salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $26,606,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.2% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $23,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 57,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average of $228.10. The firm has a market cap of $199.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.