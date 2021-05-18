salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.55. 77,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

