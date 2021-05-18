Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.16 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 990,436 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

