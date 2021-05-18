Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

RYAAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 240.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

