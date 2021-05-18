Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.16 Million in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Green Plains makes up approximately 1.8% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRE opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

