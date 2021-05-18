Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,924 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,639,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 216,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 174,533 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

