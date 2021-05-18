Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.