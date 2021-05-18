Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

