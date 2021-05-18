Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

