Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 178.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

