Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

