RTL Group (RTL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RTL Group (EBR: RTL) recently:

5/11/2021 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/10/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €52.50 ($61.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €52.50 ($61.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL Group S.A. has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

