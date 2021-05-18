RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $42,696.38 or 0.98132775 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.08 million and approximately $494,803.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003569 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

