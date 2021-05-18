RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.79. 7,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,074,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get RPC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,735,924 shares in the company, valued at $435,166,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Insiders have sold 3,067,385 shares of company stock worth $17,975,240 over the last 90 days. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 28.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of RPC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.