Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on RY. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.52.
TSE:RY traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.60. The stock has a market cap of C$175.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.03 and a 1 year high of C$123.18.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
