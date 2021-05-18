Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RY. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.52.

TSE:RY traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.60. The stock has a market cap of C$175.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.03 and a 1 year high of C$123.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

