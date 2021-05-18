Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$15.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $10.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

