Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $304.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.25.

NYSE CI opened at $264.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.66. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

