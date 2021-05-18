Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82.

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,490. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -196.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

