Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RMO. Williams Financial Group downgraded Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.68.

RMO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

