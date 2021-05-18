Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE RKT opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

