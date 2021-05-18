Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBA. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,798 shares of company stock worth $4,431,951 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

