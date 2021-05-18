RISE Education Cayman (REDU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $55.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $182.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

