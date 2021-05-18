Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $79.50.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.