RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0906 on Top Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0906 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $23.81 million and $5.33 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00087113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01359928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00116080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 262,870,167 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.