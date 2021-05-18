Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

