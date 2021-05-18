Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 369,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,605. The company has a market cap of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,570.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $390,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.