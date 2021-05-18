RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RH. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $523.78.

RH stock opened at $633.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $644.12 and its 200 day moving average is $509.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a one year low of $161.46 and a one year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $15,392,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $271,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $186,193,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RH by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

