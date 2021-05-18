RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RH. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $523.78.
RH stock opened at $633.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $644.12 and its 200 day moving average is $509.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a one year low of $161.46 and a one year high of $733.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $15,392,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $271,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $186,193,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RH by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
