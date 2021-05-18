Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $46.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Revolution Medicines traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 5,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 618,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

RVMD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,549,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

