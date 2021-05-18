Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 686.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 92,321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.32.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.