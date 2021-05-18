Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) declared a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RESI opened at GBX 97.20 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £166.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.27. Residential Secure Income has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 98.40 ($1.29).

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray purchased 48,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £45,194.28 ($59,046.62).

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

