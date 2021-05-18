Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$122.00 to C$128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$114.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$89.89 and a 12-month high of C$122.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.66%.

In other news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$17,004.17. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

