Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SJW Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SJW Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.16.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE SJW opened at $63.16 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

