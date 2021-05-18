Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crexendo, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crexendo in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.