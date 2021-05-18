Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr Sells 14,924,081 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE IR traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $48.76. 2,890,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,664. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

