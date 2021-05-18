Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.24

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 4093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

