Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $157.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

