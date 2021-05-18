Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 22,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

