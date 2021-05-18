Redd (RDD) Market Cap Tops $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,289.33 or 1.00364548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00053564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00186467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000824 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

