Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Red Rock Resorts traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 42790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 448,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 106,238 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.