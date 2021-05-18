Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

RKT stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,332 ($82.73). 807,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,836. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,179 ($80.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

